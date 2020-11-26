The General Assembly of the European Parliament held today, voted to adopt an amendment to a resolution on Varosha/Maraş, calling on the European Council to impose sanctions on Turkey over the partial reopening of the town, which violates UN Security Council resolutions.

In the bill emphasising the UN Secretary-General’s call for a solution based on a two-state, bi-communal federation to resume the Cyprus negotiations as soon as possible, support for this kind of solution, which is claimed to be the “only option“, was renewed and direct negotiations were requested to start first.

The bill alleged that the reopening of Varosha/Maraş aimed to change ownership of properties, undermining the hope of the return of Varosha, and concern was noted.

The resolution, titled “Escalating tensions in Varosha following the illegal actions by Turkey and the urgent need for the resumption of talks,” states that further sanctions “can only be avoided through dialogue, sincere cooperation and concrete progress on the ground”.

The amendment, submitted by the European People’s Party (EPP), states that the European Council must “maintain its unified position vis-à-vis unilateral and illegal actions by Turkey” and “take action and impose tough sanctions” on Turkey, “in response to illegal actions”.

The EU has already condemned Turkey for re-opening Varosha, saying that “the creation of a new fait accompli undermines mutual trust and the prospects for a comprehensive solution of the Cyprus problem, by negatively modifying the situation on the ground, exacerbating division and embedding the permanent partition of Cyprus”.

Kibris Postasi