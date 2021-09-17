There have been calls for the resignations of Minister of Economy and Energy Erhan Arıklı and the Kıb-Tek Board of Directors following the debacle around purchasing contaminated fuel after cancelling the tender and buying it directly, Kibris Postasi reported.

Chairman of the Communal Democracy Party (TDP) Cemal Özyiğit stated that despite a court injunction, poor quality fuel, contaminated with seawater had been purchased. This had caused damage to 50 fuel injectors at Teknecik Power Station, leading to a loss of 450,000 Euros for the state-run energy authority, and most importantly, polluting the environment, he said. Stating that Erhan Arıklı and the Kıb-Tek Board of Directors should resign, he said, “Mr. Arıklı, what are you waiting for? resign now”.

Özyiğit said that the test results of the fuel show that at least 200,000 dollars had been spent on hundreds of tonnes of seawater which had contamimated the fuel.

He said that anyone who ignores public health and damages the institution by purchasing fuel without tender should no longer remain in office.

Özyiğit also pointed to Prime Minister Ersan Saner asking him did he not also sign off on the agreement to purchase contaminated fuel without tender? He said that his party had been warning him for months about the risks. It was only now that Saner had opened an investigation into the fuel quality after being forced to do so following the public outcry, he said.

The TDP leader said that his party was working with lawyers to apply to the judiciary next week to seek action against those who have abused public office and endangered public health.

Kibris Postasi