Members of the World Peace Association have called for an end to geopolitical power games. Cyprus is the third largest island in the Mediterranean, they want “seas of peace”, they said.

Casting wreaths of olive branches into the seas off Paphos, Limassol, Kyrenia and Famagusta, they said that the tension caused by political developments in the Eastern Mediterranean should be transformed into benefits for the inhabitants of the region.

The Association emphasised that the Mediterranean region should offer a life of religious and intercultural peace, not be a burial ground for people fleeing wars.

Taking part in the action were the head of the World Peace Association poet Elli Peonidou, her friends Nazım Hikmet, Panikos Peonidou and others.

Yeni Duzen