Call to Reduce Electicity Tariffs as Fuel Prices Plummet

30 mins ago
North Cyprus News - Electricity BillA study by the Presidential Economic Advisory Board found that there has been a 48-55 percent reduction in electricity generation costs due to the drop in fuel prices. The board has proposed to the government a drop in electricity tariffs to reflect this and to alleviate the economic hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a written statement issued by the Presidency, it was stated that fuel oil prices, which make between 70 to 80 percent of the production cost on average, have decreased by 69 percent in TL over the past year, and therefore the cost has decreased.

According to the statement, the government was reminded that according to the change in fuel prices, electricity prices should be adjusted every three months and that this regulation has not been enforced since April 2019.
The Economic Advisory Board’s study indicated that the price of fuel oil, which is the biggest contributor to the cost of electricity production in the TRNC, has fallen by 73 percent in the world markets in the last 12 months, the European Brent spot price, which was 401.20 TL per barrel at the beginning of April 2019, decreased to 125.43 TL by the beginning of April 2020.

It was also stated in the study that the price of oil has decreased by 69 percent in TL over the past year.

Kibris News Agency

