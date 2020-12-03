LGC News logo

Call For End To Three-Day Quarantine Free Rule

  • 15 hours ago
North Cyprus News - Dr. Özlem Gürkut
(Dr. Özlem Gürkut)

President of the Cyprus Turkish Medical Association Özlem Gürkut, has call on the health authorities to reconsider the three-day quarantine free travel rule.

Currently anyone arriving in the country for three days only and under special circumstances can do so without needing to quarantine.

Dr  Gürkut pointed to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Kyrenia, and in Turkey and South Cyprus. “I think it’s important to reconsider the three-day no quarantine rule”, she said.

Elsewhere it has been reported that there has been a huge increase in requests for three-day chartered flights over the New Year period.

Kibris Postasi, Yeniduzen

