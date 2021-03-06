Following threats to reopen restaurants in contravention of Covid-19 rules on 4 March, the Restaurant Association (Res-Bir) stated that as a result of their initiatives, cafes and restaurants will reopen on March 10, on the condition that PCR tests are completed, BRT reports. Restaurants and cafe will only be able to offer outdoor seating for the time being

The Restaurant Association issued the following statement:

” Dear members, The decisions announced by the Council of Ministers on 5/3/2021 about our sector show that those who manage [us] have started to understand us a little.

However, it is not enough.

As a result of the negotiations we have undertaken since last night, we would like to inform you that the afes can also be opened on March 10, provided that they do all PCR tests and comply with the rules described”.

“The application of our proposal to use 1/3 of our closed areas, which was welcomed very positively by the Ministry of Health and the Health Supreme Council, has been postponed for now.

It will be reassessed on March 10th.

We expect a definite positive explanation from this evaluation.

Otherwise, we hereby announce to the rulers that we will implement our decision of civil disobedience we have taken on Friday, March 12, with all our members”.

