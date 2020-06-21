Latest Headlines

Cabinet to Meet Tonight to Discuss Border Issues

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister – Kudret Ozersay

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay announced that the Council of Ministers will meet this evening at 6pm to discuss problems that may be encountered following the reopening of the borders both internal and external. 

Özersay said on social media that the cabinet would discuss arrivals by sea and air via Turkey and the rules made by the south regarding the internal borders.

We will clarify these by considering problems that may be encountered in practice.

Yeniduzen

