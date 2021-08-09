The Council of Ministers is convening today to discuss, inter alia, the subject of increasing the cost of electricity to consumers, Yeniduzen reported.

The Electricity Authority’s (Kib-Tek) Chairman of the Board, Turan Büyükyılmaz told Yeniduzen that he will attend this morning’s meeting and will make a presentation which includes a demand for a 30 percent increase in electricity charges.

Earlier on, General Manager of Kib-Tek, Gürcan Erdoğan, said that “price regulation” in electricity is essential and inevitable adding that, “As of today, we need to eliminate our losses by making price adjustments of at least 30 percent”.

An earlier report by Kibris Postasi said that he had suggested a 21 percent rise in costs to the consumer and that the finance ministry covers the remainder.

Economy Minister Erhan Arıklı reacted to Erdoğan’s statements and said that Kib-Tek’s demand for a 30 percent raise was “too much“.

Arıklı said, “I expect the Board of Directors to bring this request from the General Directorate to more reasonable levels by consulting with us”.

Arıklı also made accusations against the Central Procurement Commission Presidency and the undersecretary of the ministry, which caused a stir among the partners in the government. In response to Arıklı, Minister of Finance Dursun Oğuz said, “It is unacceptable for him to throw the responsibility onto others”.

UPDATE: Yeniduzen has reported this evening that no statement was issued after the the Council of Ministers meeting, which lasted for seven hours. It was noteworthy that no decision was taken by the Council of Ministers, which was held in the shadow of a government crisis and the electricity hike proposal discussion.

Yeniduzen