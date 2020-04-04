Travelling between districts is to be prohibited following the decision, taken today, by the Council of Ministers.

The restrictions come into force for five days beginning at midnight on Monday, with no transition permitted between districts.

In addition, entry and exit to Lapta, Karşıyaka and Alsancak areas will be under police control.

The government has made the new decision to increase efforts stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Exemptions

Private sector employees and public servants (police, fire brigade, municipality, civil defence, district governorships, etc.) who are allowed to work in order to meet basic needs within the framework of the measures taken by the Council of Ministers regarding the coronavirus, are exempt from the Partial Curfew.

Partial Curfew applies to everyone else apart from the previously mentioned groups.

Persons who are excluded from the scope of exemption will only be able to go out to buy goods and services from public and private institutions, whose activities are permitted, and will return to their place of residence after meeting their mandatory needs from the places closest to their residence, provided that they are limited to their districts. Otherwise people must stay at home.

Criminal prosecution will be carried out against for those who do not comply with this Partial Curfew within the framework of the legislation in force.

Yeniduzen