The Council of Ministers met this morning. On the agenda was the gradual reopening of businesses which have been closed down as of mid-March to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Following the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, an announcement is expected regarding which business premises will be permitted to reopen.

According to the prime minister, small businesses that have little direct contact with the public would be the first to reopen as of 4 May.

Kibris Postasi