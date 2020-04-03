The TRNC Cabinet has issued a legal decree which imposes additional penalties for those who do not comply with the curfew.

According to the decree, those who do not comply with the curfew can be sentenced to up to one year in prison or fined up to 10% (ten percent) of the minimum wage or both.

The decree says the following:

“As it is known, the Curfew Order (156) entered into force on 31.3.2020, based on the authority granted by the Council of Ministers in order to protect the public from the Coronavirus (Covid-19), which has spread all over the world and is also seen in our country.

“However, given the seriousness and urgency of the situation we are in, it is seen that the Crime and Penalties article of the Curfew Law in question needs to be updated.

In this context, the Council of Ministers issued a decree under the Special Powers Law in order to amend the sentence set out in Article 156 of the Curfew.

“With the Decree in Force of Law, it is aimed to change the financial penalty equal to the minimum wage by 10% (ten percent) of the Article of Curfews and Penalties, as long as the Curfew Act remains in effect.

“According to the Decree under the Special Powers Law, any person who acts in contravention of the Rules of Curfew in accordance with Article 2 of the Curfew Act will commit a crime and receive up to one year imprisonment or a fine of up to 10% (ten percent) of the minimum wage or both”.

Yeniduzen