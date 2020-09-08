Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Özersay announced the decisions taken at an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers, which convened extraordinarily: Preschool, 1st and 2nd grades will continue their face to face education, the remaining students in other grades will start on 1 October. Weddings will not be held until 1 October.

While the Council of Ministers decided to close crowded entertainment venues, namely clubs and discos, until October 1, they decided to keep the bars open within the framework of appropriate seating arrangements and other safety measures.

While the rallies and mass meetings within the framework of the forthcoming presidential elections were also postponed until October 1, it was decided that sports competitions would continue without spectators.

Universities

Meetings will be held and special flights will be organised for the gradual arrival of university students. Their arrival schedules will be provided in a planned manner.

VAT

VAT and withholding tax was RESET on computers and tablets to facilitate the continuation of online education.

Mass Meetings

Election rallies and mass meetings have been canceled until 1 October.

Sports

Sports competitions will be held without spectators until October 1.

Children’s Playgrounds

Children’s playgrounds and parks will be closed until October 1.

There is no prohibition on individual sports.

Weddings

Weddings will be postponed until October 1.

Police Inspections

The police will make inspections of business premises to ensure that various health and safety measures are being observed. A meeting will be held with the District Police Boards. Inspections will begin tonight. Opening hours and working rules and other criteria of businesses will be checked.

Quarantine

Everyone who is required to remain in quarantine will pay the quarantine fee themselves. University students will be exempt from paying the fee. Citizens who go abroad for health and referrals will also be exempt from making payment.

In addition to public employees in the risk group, private sector employees who have been approved by the Board of Health, will be provided with an allowance

BRT