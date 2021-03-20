The council of ministers has convened to consider updates to Covid-19 rules.

The decision was made to continue the night time curfew between 9pm and 5am as of Monday, 22 March, Kibris Postasi reports.

From Sunday 28 March, all business will close with the exception of pharmacies, bakeries, petrol stations and agricultural and livestock businesses on Sundays.

Restaurants, patisseries, cafes and taverns may continue to provide outdoor seating to serve customers in addition to offering delivery services. These services must be provided while observing social distancing rules. Games such as Backgammon may not be played at tables.

Staff working in Betting shops will have a PCR test until Wednesday, 24 March, and in the absence of a decision to the contrary, it has been decided that Betting shops can open on Wednesday, 24 March under the specified conditions.

Within the scope of the Green Line Regulation, it has been deemed appropriate for people who do contactless trade to trade in accordance with the criteria set by the ministry of health without quarantine, provided that they obtain permission from the district security boards.

The criteria for home quarantine are to be decided.

In order to start the three-day indoor hotel tourism on April 12, 2021, the security wristband application and control must be implemented in the country. In addition, studies have been initiated to open the remaining tourism sector by scheduling.

Kibris Postasi