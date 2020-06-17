Chairman of the board of directors of the Turkish company Anex Tour Chairman Neşet Koçkar made a surprise visit to North Cyprus with the aim of carrying out a major project on the island. Koçkar arrived in the north by private jet and a special permit in connection with a tender for the new marina to be built in Lapta in which he participated. He extended the warranty period regarding the tourist investment he plans to make, Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Afrika’ reports.

Koçkar’s company ranked second in a bid to construct a five-star hotel and a marina for 400 yachts in Lapta. If the company that won the bid did not meet its terms, on June 26 the offer is automatically awarded to Anex Tour Group.

According to the report, Koçkar visited North Cyprus because the company that won the tender had not met these conditions so far, extended the validity of his letter of guarantee and inspected the site where the hotel and marina will be constructed. He met officials and other businessmen.

Elsewhere, in a report last November by Turkish newspaper ‘Daily Sabah’, the Turkish tour operator giant Anex Tour was about to become the world’s second-largest tour operator after it acquired the Russian and German subsidiaries of the bankrupt British travel firm, Thomas Cook.

The world’s oldest travel firm collapsed in September 2019 after it failed to finalise a restructuring plan, stranding over a hundred thousand passengers, and the heavily indebted business has been sold off in parts.

Anex Tour Chairman Neşet Koçkar, is the second-largest shareholder in the Thomas Cook Group after Chinese investment company Fosun International.

Afrika, Daily Sabah