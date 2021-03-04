A businessman and a certifying officer heard their sentences at court after their arrest in 2019 on charges of fraud.

Investment İnşaat Ltd director and founder Mehmet Eminoğlu and Serdar Özbekoğlu, a certifying officer, were indicted for the transfer of a numerous immovable properties using forged powers of attorney. Both men have been held in jail on remand for 19 months waiting for trial, Yeniduzen reports.

Eminoğlu and Özbekoğlu, who have been tried in nine separate lawsuits in Kyrenia on charges of “issuing false documents, putting into circulation and supplying goods through fraud”, accepted the charges brought against them at the Kyrenia High Criminal Court on 2 March.

Today, the court issued their sentences, Mehmet Eminoğlu was jailed for ten years and Serdar Özbekoğlu for five years.

Yeniduzen