Businessman Flies Testing Kits and Meds to TRNC

The owner of Iktisat Bank, Mete Ozmerter has flown testing kits and medicine from Turkey to North Cyprus, piloting his own private plane.

Osmerter brought over 2000 rapid diagnosis tests and hundreds of medications. Making a statement at the airport, he said that he would go to Turkey daily to transport drugs if needed. This is the second time this businessman has flow in medicines to North Cyprus from Ankara in recent days.

In addition, businessmen Halil and Hussni Faliali said they have purchased 2,500 rapid diagnostic testing kits for coronavirus, paying $ 50,000. Fiali reported that the testing kits were transported from Turkey by Mr Ozmerter in his private plane.

Yeni Duzen

