The coronavirus pandemic has seriously impacted health and the country’s economy and the last thing that is needed is a ship without a captain and a planned route, head of the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Industry, Candan Avunduk has said.

Tourism has decreased and the higher education sector has also suffered, he said. Avunduk called for all political parties to put aside their differences and end the current political instability.

“We need a stable action government based on consensus,” said Avunduk.

“Many businesses have suffered during the pandemic. The budget deficit for 2021 is expected to be an astronomical figure of 3.5 billion TL.

“Nevertheless, a coalition government is urgently needed in our country for economic stability and to get the wheels of commerce turning again.

“The government to be established should immediately start working in order to find solutions to the country’s problems. It is vital that the budget for 2021 is prepared, the necessary reforms are made, and that all necessary steps are taken to prevent the fight against the epidemic being interrupted”.

Meanwhile, the UBP government’s former coalition partner the People’s Party (HP) Assembly has rejected the formation of a coalition government by 40 votes to 10, with five members abstaining.

Leader of the HP Yenal Senin, said that his party could remain in opposition or that broader-based government options could be discussed. He noted that during the difficult times the country is enduring, all political parties must take responsibility.

BRT