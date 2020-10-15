President Mustafa Akinci, who is in the second round of the presidential elections against PM Ersin Tatar, has accused state broadcasting organisation BRTK of bias in favour of UBP presidential candidate Ersin Tatar. Akinci, who is running for re-election as an independent candidate, accused the state broadcaster of being anti-democratic. Saying that policies pursued by BRT during the pre-election period for both the first and second round demonstrated this.

In a statement issued by his campaign press office, Akinci noted that despite warnings, Bayrak had pursued a discriminatory policy in the first round of the election, openly supporting National Unity Party (UBP) presidential candidate Ersin Tatar, something that continues in a more focused way in the second round, he said.

“The BRT administration must remember that it is the people’s broadcasting organisation, and must reverse the mistake of guiding the will of the Turkish Cypriot people in an unbalanced way in favour of the UBP candidate,” Akinci said in the statement.

Havadis