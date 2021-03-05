British citizens wishing to travel to South Cyprus will be permitted entry as of May 1 provided they have received two doses of an EU approved vaccine against the coronavirus.

They must have received a second vaccination at least seven days prior to travelling.

However, travel to the island also will be determined by the policies of the UK government.

It was reported by Yeniduzen that masks must be worn and distancing rules must still be observed and there will be random testing at airports. Under those conditions no quarantine will be required or negative test certificates will be required.

Elsewhere, British citizens have been warned about trying to cross the border into North Cyprus. According to Cyprus Today, there have been unconfirmed reports that the Greek Cypriot government will continue to prevent border crossing for non-EU nationals after Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted.

It has also been claimed that non-EU nationals could face problems crossing from the south to North Cyprus via the British Bases from April 1.

Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu has said that he was vigorously protesting about the matter and strongly advised British citizens who reside in North Cyprus and British tourists, wishing to come to North Cyprus to do so via Ercan Airport. He said that the Greek Cypriot side was “continuing to create problems for tourists who wish to fly into the South and cross to the North”.

In response, a spokesman for the British High Commissioner to Cyprus Stephen Lillie, told Cyprus Today that the prevention of non-EU nationals travelling to the TRNC “is a question for the authorities in [South] Nicosia”.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Today