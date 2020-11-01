There has been a rush to return to the UK since the UK government announced that British visitors returning from Cyprus to England will be required to remain in 14 days quarantine from Sunday, November 1.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, eight flights from England to Larnaca Airport and 20 flights to Paphos Airport were planned on Friday.

It was calculated that 1,659 passengers would be transported on flights planned from Larnaca to various regions of the UK. Flights were made by British Airways, Easyjet, Wizz Air, Ryanair, Jet 2 and Tui.

Airline operator Hermes announced that Airline Companies had been experiencing significant density since Thursday, when the UK Government announced its 14-day quarantine rule.

Thousands of British and Cypriot students who studied in England had come to Cyprus for the school half-term holiday last week. Those who came to the island were anxious to return to their countries as soon as possible.

Since August, 74,521 passengers had entered the country from Larnaca and Paphos Airports, when Cyprus put the UK in the B category and passengers started entering the country with a negative PCR test.

CNA reported that Cypriot officials are in contact with the UK for a new epidemiological assessment for the next two weeks.

Yeniduzen