Fifteen people who arrived in Turkey from England were infected with the new, highly infectious mutation of the coronavirus, Turkey’s Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Stating that entry into the country from England had been temporarily suspended, Koca said, “The contacts of the people whose isolation continues, are also quarantined, widespread contact screening has been done and taken under control“.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on December 19, the new mutation of the coronavirus, according to preliminary data, could be up to 70 percent more infectious.

Within the scope of the new measures taken, all stores and sports halls that do not sell food in most of the country were closed. Restaurants were only allowed to be open for takeaway service.

After Johnson’s statement, many countries closed their borders to England.

Kibris Postasi