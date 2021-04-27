Leader of the opposition in the UK, Sir Keir Starmer has weighed in regarding the Cyprus problem, The British Labour Party submitted a three-point proposal to the British government for the Geneva talks to be successful.

A five-party informal summit begins in Geneva today.

The proposals were as follows:

Acknowledge London’s clear support for the United Kingdom to find a bi-zonal, bi-communal, federal solution based on political equality, based on the United Kingdom’s historical responsibilities as a guarantor power and UN resolutions.

Turkey, also a guarantor power, should remove gradually its army from Cyprus and all drilling operations in the island’s economic zone should be halted.

The continuation of international law and negotiations should be ensured and there should be no support for any political solution that would jeopardize the sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Meanwhile, President Tatar and Turkey are calling for two separate states in Cyprus but Greek Cypriot President Anastasiades has said that the train heading for federation should not be derailed.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will be attending the five-party meeting in Geneva.

Yeniduzen