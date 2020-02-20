British High Commissioner Stephen Lillie paid a visit to Gönyeli on Tuesday.

He thanked Mayor Ahmet Benli for the warm welcome.

Lillie stated that he was considered to be a neighbour of Gönyeli because of his residence in Nicosia, and he said that while visiting many places in Northern Cyprus, his path definitely crossed with Gönyeli.

Stating that he is happy to visit the Mayor of Gönyeli, Lillie said:

“There are very strong ties between the UK and Cyprus. We have very good relations with Turkish Cypriots in particular. We care about our relations with Turkish Cypriots who live here and also live in the UK. Turkish Cypriots make great contributions to life in the UK. I am very happy to visit your beautiful city. We hear and see that you and your city are doing great things. I will be happy to learn more about these.”

Gönyeli Municipality Press and Public Relations Unit