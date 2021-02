Diplomatic activity has stepped up ahead of the 5+1 informal meeting on the Cyprus problem, which will be hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York, in March.

To this end, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab will visit President Ersin Tatar today at 3pm.

This morning, Mr Raab, who is on a working visit to Cyprus, will meet with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades.

The last time a British foreign secretary visited Cyprus was in 2016.

BRTK