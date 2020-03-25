A British couple who were kept in quarantine at a hotel in Famagusta have learned that they will be able to fly back to the UK on Monday.

Linda and Grant Gibson were placed in quarantine at the Salamis Bay Conti Hotel after another guest had tested positive for the coronavirus.

They were told that that all flights would cease three days before the end of their 14 day quarantine period. The couple were given a certificate stating that they are do not have the coronavirus.

The couple have been anxious to get home because they are responsible for looking after an elderly relative and their dog is also being cared for at the moment.

The Gibsons contacted the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office and the British High Commission, as well as Folkestone and Hythe MP Damian Collins and Ashford MP Damian Green, asking for help to get them home.

The couple were delighted to learn that they had been granted special permission to cross to the south and will fly by Easy Jet from Larnaca back the UK on Monday, 30 March 30.

Mr Gibson, 65, said: “We’re absolutely ecstatic that a flight home has been sorted. It will nearly be a month that we’ve been here.

“But we are also very anxious that something will happen, that it will be suspended“.

Kentonline