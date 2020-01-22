A streak of bright light in the sky in different towns in Cyprus was spotted by the public last night.

The Cyprus Astronomical Organisation also confirmed the event; A statement from the organisation said that in Nicosia, Larnaca and Limassol, a “light emitted by a celestial body was seen”.

Comments such as “high-speed celestial body” and “a very bright meteor was seen in the sky a while ago” were made about the event that occurred around 10pm Cyprus time.

Many Turkish Cypriots who saw the sky event, also known as a “fireball“, shared their reactions.

On average, several thousand meteorites per year fall towards the earth’s surface. But only about 500 of these reach the earth without burning up in the earth’s atmosphere.

Yeni Duzen