Brief showers are expected over the weekend, the Met Office has forecast, Kibris Postasi reported.

For the period between July 24-30, brief outbreaks of showers are expected today and tomorrow in some places. It will be partly cloudy for the remainder of the period.

The highest temperatures will be around 36-39 C inland and 32-35 C on the coast.

Winds will blow from the south and west, moderate to strong at times.

