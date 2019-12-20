CyProb News & UpdatesLatest Headlines

Brexit Means Two Guarantor Countries Not in EU

2 hours ago
48 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Ersin Tatar
Prime Minister – Ersin Tatar

The issue of direct flights has been on the government’s agenda for some time now, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar has said. He added that a technical formula is needed in order to solve this problem.

He went on to say that: “Following Brexit, the UK will be the second guarantor country that is not in the European Union”, adding that the Cyprus problem, which has not been solved for 45 years now, is unlikely to be solved anytime soon. “For this reason, there is no longer any meaning in violating people’s freedom of travel”, Tatar said.

Noting that the Turkish Cypriots living in Britain have made their voice heard on the issue of direct flights on every possible platform, Tatar added that the Turkish Cypriots in Britain have a strong lobby, which is very significant.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Brit Thrown off Bus at Metehan After New Visa Rules Error

Brit Thrown off Bus at Metehan After New Visa Rules Error

21 hours ago
Photo of Young Man Admits he Murdered Friend at Kordonboyu

Young Man Admits he Murdered Friend at Kordonboyu

22 hours ago
Photo of Drones Ramping up Tension in E. Mediterranean

Drones Ramping up Tension in E. Mediterranean

23 hours ago
Photo of Demo Today Against Cost of Living and Gov Spending

Demo Today Against Cost of Living and Gov Spending

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker