The price of 10 kilos of domestic bottled gas has been increased from 66 TL to 70 TL as of today. Although the three companies which supply the gas bottles have not yet made an official statement on the decision to increase the price, the companies have implemented the decision to increase the gas to 70 TL.

The price rise has been attributed to the fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate and developments in the Middle East.

Yeni Duzen