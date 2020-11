The price of domestic bottled gas has risen, gas suppliers have announced. A ten kilo bottle of gas, has gone up from 68 TL to 90 TL Jetgaz has said.

Koopgaz is selling at 89 TL. Intergaz has not yet announced its prices.

The price of domestic bottled gas, which was on sale earlier in the year at 73 TL, fell to 68 TL in June.

Yeniduzen