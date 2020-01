The price of 10 kilo domestic bottled gas has been increased from 70 TL to 73 TL. The price hike follows an increase made to the price of domestic bottled gas only last week when it went up from 66TL to 70TL.

Jetgaz, Intergaz have stated they will increase their prices and Koopgaz is likely to follow today.

Last week the price rise was blamed on the fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate and developments in the Middle East.

Yeni Duzen