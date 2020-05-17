UN Secretary-General (UNSG) Antonio Guterres on Thursday, welcomed the communication and sharing of

information between the two Cypriot community leaders in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, a statement from President Akıncı’s office said.

Guterres also said he expected the two leaders to agree on arrangements for the re-opening of the crossing points as soon as the health situation stabilised.

In a letter addressed to President Akıncı, Guterres expressed satisfaction with the fact that Akıncı and Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades had agreed to be in contact, as well as to cooperate and exchange information in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that to overcome the problems stemming from the pandemic across the island, initiatives with cooperation, dialogue and coordination were needed, Guterres said that the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Health was the main communication channel during the crisis.

He encouraged the two leaders, however, to strengthen the other bicommunal technical committees to contribute to the broader fight against the coronavirus.

Guterres also urged the leaders to find additional ways to build trust between the two communities, noting that he expected a joint agreement on arranging for the re-opening of crossing points as soon as the health situation on the island stabilised.

The UNSG also encouraged the leaders to work closely with his representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, on all issues.

The Secretary-General also said that he was aware there were contacts with Spehar for financial and technical support to the Turkish Cypriot community and that he had noted the request for support, reassuring that the UN would continue to evaluate possible options to enable this support.

BRTK