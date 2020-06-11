The south of Cyprus opened up to international flights without quarantine restrictions on June 8, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Özersay said.

The government will observe the outcome of this new process for 14 days from this date, which will expire on June 22 and the picture will become clear, he said.

“ We will see how risky it is for Cyprus to permit flights from abroad without quarantine.

“If there is no significant increase in cases on the Greek Cypriot side at that time, we can start the practice of performing PCR tests before the transition across the border for the workers working in the south and all our citizens living in Pile.“

Özersay said that “In summary, after about 10 days, daily crossing of the workers, especially to the south, can start if there is no deterioration in the current conditions. We can put the new model on international flights into effect as of 1 July”.

Yeniduzen