Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay has stated that, provided there are no setbacks, the date of July 1 set for

‘travel without quarantine’ also applies to crossings to the south.

Özersay said in his speech at the Assembly that serious economic ties had developed beyond the diplomacy between the south and the north.

He said that PCR tests would be made in the mixed community village of Pile and that the necessary arrangements were being made.

Özersay added that the most important feature of the ‘quarantine-free’ transitions is the performance of PCR tests.

