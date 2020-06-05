Latest Headlines

Border Checkpoints Will Open on 1 July: Özersay

24 hours ago
3,086 Less than a minute

Deputy Prime Minister Kudret Özersay has stated that, provided there are no setbacks, the date of July 1 set for

North Cyprus News - Deputy PM Kudret Ozersay
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister – Kudret Özersay

‘travel without quarantine’ also applies to crossings to the south.

Özersay said in his speech at the Assembly that serious economic ties had developed beyond the diplomacy between the south and the north.

He said that PCR tests would be made in the mixed community village of Pile and that the necessary arrangements were being made.

Özersay added that the most important feature of the ‘quarantine-free’ transitions is the performance of PCR tests.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Two Jordanian Brothers Found Dead in Flat

Two Jordanian Brothers Found Dead in Flat

4 mins ago
Photo of Fire Breaks Out in Alevkaya Mountain Region: Update

Fire Breaks Out in Alevkaya Mountain Region: Update

22 mins ago
Photo of Mandatory Quarantine to be Lifted on 1 July

Mandatory Quarantine to be Lifted on 1 July

1 day ago
Photo of Expats Should Contact CTCA in UK for Cyprus Return

Expats Should Contact CTCA in UK for Cyprus Return

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker