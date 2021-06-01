It is aimed to reopen the border checkpoints including the Lokmacı crossing on Friday, Presidential Special Representative Ergün Olgun said on Monday, Yeniduzen reported.

He issued the following written statement:

“The pre-agreement we have reached today [Monday] is the result of the intense efforts that have been carried out in a constructive atmosphere under the UN since March, in line with the instructions given to us by the initiative of our President“.

He went on to say that a meeting would be held on Wednesday, where it was hoped that a final agreement would be reached regarding reopening the border checkpoints.

Yeniduzen