The crossings of Ledra Street/Lokmaci, Astromeritis/Bostanci, Lefke/Aplıç and Derinya will remain closed for one more day pending the Greek Cypriots administration’s cabinet’s decision on Tuesday on what will be the next steps, the government announced on Monday.

According to an official announcement, the ministerial committee appointed by the cabinet to manage the crisis caused by the spread of coronavirus decided on Monday for the four crossings to remain closed until Tuesday.

Ten days ago, the Greek Cypriot cabinet decided ago to close the four crossings as part of measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus provoking reactions in both communities.

On Saturday police used tear gas against demonstrators protesting against the government decision after some of them tried to break through the police line and reach the barriers temporarily installed at the Ledra Street crossing.

A protest is set to be held on Monday morning at the Ledra street crossing by groups opposing the closure of the border check points.

