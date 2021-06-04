The border checkpoints reopened as of 8 am today. Some of the border crossing points have been closed for over a year, Kibris Postasi reported.
As agreed by the Cypriot community leaders, the Health Technical Committee will assess the epidemiological situation on a weekly basis and decide which restrictions to apply at the border checkpoints.
Restrictions
People from Level 1 – Green listed countries: No restrictions will be applied
Level 2 – Orange: 7-day negative antigen or negative PCR test
Level 3 – Red: Not permitted to cross the border
Crossing for health reasons a 72-hour negative PCR test is required.
For work, education and residence related transitions: 7-day negative PCR or an antigen test
This will apply to people in all categories, including third-country nationals from Levels 1 and 2 countries.
In case of an increase in Covid-19 cases on either side of the border, restrictions may be increased following an evaluation by the Bi-communal Health Technical Committee and other experts.