The body of a young man, believed to be that of Mehmet Ceyhan (24) who went missing at sea off Alagadi beach, has been found by the coast guard 500 metres offshore Çatalköy near the Elexus Hotel.

Ceyan disappeared in waters off Alagadi beach on Saturday after he tried to rescue his friend 22-year-old Gözde Nur Binbir, who was struggling in rough seas.

Her body was recovered the same day.

The police’s investigation into the incident continues.

BRTK