The body of Professor Adnan Khashman (51) was found in his vehicle by the seaside at Karaoğlanoğlu at noon.

Initial examinations of the scene and the vehicle show no indications of violence or obvious signs of injury to the body.

An autopsy will be carried out on Professor Khashman’s body. Meanwhile police will continue their investigation into the incident.

Professor Khashman was the Founder and Director of the European Centre for Research and Academic Affairs (ECRAA) in Nicosia from 2015.

Additionally, he was a professor at the Faculty of Engineering at Final International University in Kyrenia. His most recent research interests included brain modeling, image processing, pattern recognition, emotional neural modeling and intelligent systems.

Yeniduzen, Researchgate