Latest Headlines

Body of Research Scientist Found in Vehicle

1 hour ago
159 Less than a minute
Professor Adnan Khashman

The body of Professor Adnan Khashman (51) was found in his vehicle by the seaside at Karaoğlanoğlu at noon. 

Initial examinations of the scene and the vehicle show no indications of violence or obvious signs of injury to the body.

An autopsy will be carried out on Professor Khashman’s body. Meanwhile police will continue their investigation into the incident.

Professor Khashman was the Founder and Director of the European Centre for Research and Academic Affairs (ECRAA) in Nicosia from 2015. 

Additionally, he was a professor at the Faculty of Engineering at Final International University in Kyrenia. His most recent research interests included brain modeling, image processing, pattern recognition, emotional neural modeling and intelligent systems. 

Yeniduzen, Researchgate

Related Articles

Photo of Eight New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

Eight New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

7 seconds ago
Photo of Man Loses Control of Car on Nicosia Highway

Man Loses Control of Car on Nicosia Highway

8 hours ago
Photo of Heart Attack Numbers Increasing in Summer

Heart Attack Numbers Increasing in Summer

8 hours ago
Photo of Two New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

Two New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

22 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker