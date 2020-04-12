A man’s body was found yesterday evening in the stream bed in the Paphos region in south Cyprus.

The Greek Cypriot police think he was a victim of a premeditated murder.

According to Greek Cypriot daily Cyprus Mail, the 20-year-old was believed to have been stabbed to death on Friday evening.

On Friday evening, the police were called to investigate a disturbance on the Chlorakas-Kato Paphos road on Friday night. A man had been reportedly left bleeding, however they did not find a body.

Later on, a corpse was found in the river bed on Saturday.

According to statements taken from eyewitnesses, Paphos’ Chief of Police Nicos Pentaras explained that they believe some kind of ‘honour killing’ had taken place following a dispute between foreigners .

The police have issued arrest warrants against two compatriots of the victim, aged 22 and 25 – Walid Al Moustafa and Tarek Haj Halaf, both from Syria.

Kibris Postasi