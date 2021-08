The body of a man was found around 300 metres offshore the Maldives Homes Complex in Bahçeli yesterday evening, BRT reported. His body was brought ashore by coast guard teams.

He was identified as Mehmet Cengizhan Öztürk, aged 71, who had left Taşucu Port in Turkey on 7 August bound for North Cyprus.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

BRTK