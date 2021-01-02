The Blue Song Restaurant located on the Lapta coast road has closed following an announcement that the owner tested positive for Covid-19. All staff are in quarantine as a precaution it was reported.

Health teams are following up and further developments will be announced.

The following statements were made in the post in both English and Turkish languages:

“The owner of Blue Song Restaurant has tested positive for Covid 19, as a precaution all of the staff at the restaurant have been taken into 14 days quarantine in addition to his family. The restaurant will remain closed for the period. At present none of the staff have any symptoms. The staff will be tested while in quarantine. At present the authorities have not indicated that Blue Song customers need to take any specific action.”

Yeniduzen