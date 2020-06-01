Latest Headlines

Bi-Communal Committee to Discuss Opening Borders

4 hours ago
356 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News -Meltem Onurkan Samani
Meltem Samani
General Coodinator Bi-communal Technical Committees

The Bi-communal Health Technical Committee convenes at 2 pm today.

The committee will discuss the road map to be followed within the framework assessed by President Mustafa Akıncı and the Greek Cypriot Leader by telephone on May 21, regarding the gradual opening of the border crossing points, a statement by the Presidency said.

At the meeting, the steps that can be taken towards the gradual normalisation of transitions will be discussed by evaluating the epidemiological data of the two Cypriot communities.

Besides the experts from both sides, Technical Committees General Coordinators Meltem Onurkan Samani and Adrianos Kyriakides will attend the meeting.

Before the bi-communal meeting, the committee is expected to hold a meeting with President Akinci and members, experts and officials from the Ministry of Health.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Night-Time Curfew Ends Tonight

Night-Time Curfew Ends Tonight

4 seconds ago
Photo of Kib-Tek Summer Tariff Begins Today

Kib-Tek Summer Tariff Begins Today

4 hours ago
Photo of Expats Permitted to Return on June 8 Under Quarantine

Expats Permitted to Return on June 8 Under Quarantine

2 days ago
Photo of PM Tatar Meets British Residents’ Society Reps

PM Tatar Meets British Residents’ Society Reps

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker