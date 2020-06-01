The Bi-communal Health Technical Committee convenes at 2 pm today.

The committee will discuss the road map to be followed within the framework assessed by President Mustafa Akıncı and the Greek Cypriot Leader by telephone on May 21, regarding the gradual opening of the border crossing points, a statement by the Presidency said.

At the meeting, the steps that can be taken towards the gradual normalisation of transitions will be discussed by evaluating the epidemiological data of the two Cypriot communities.

Besides the experts from both sides, Technical Committees General Coordinators Meltem Onurkan Samani and Adrianos Kyriakides will attend the meeting.

Before the bi-communal meeting, the committee is expected to hold a meeting with President Akinci and members, experts and officials from the Ministry of Health.

