Statistics show that 399 of the Covid-19 positive patients at the Pandemic hospital have received a double dose of the Sinovac vaccine, Yeniduzen reported.

The Pandemic Hospital’s Chief Physician, Doctor Erol Uçaner, shared the 01-31 July hospital data on social media. According to the data published by Erol Uçaner, the number of Turks and Nigerians who are positive was noticeable.

It was recorded that 13 of the positive cases had had the AstraZeneca vaccine and 19 had had the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine. However, the Ministry of Health did not disclose how many doses of vaccine were administered from each vaccine group and the distribution of total cases according to vaccines. However, the majority of those vaccinated have been given the Sinovac vaccine as it is more readily available.

Dr Uçaner went on to thank all staff, medical and administrative, and drivers etc for all their hard work during the pandemic.

He said, “The approximate number of vaccinated patients in the average of patients admitted to the hospital varies between 20-25%. Let’s apply for the vaccine, have our vaccinations, let’s enter the winter more prepared.”

Yeniduzen