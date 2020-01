The Met Office has warned of colder weather, with temperatures below seasonal norms and strong winds.

There will be a low pressure system over the island, it will be cold, damp and partly cloudy.

Temperatures will be between 3-5 C. below seasonal norms, at around 11-12C. on the coast and between 13.14C. inland.

Winds will be strong from time to time from the north and the east.

Kibris Postasi