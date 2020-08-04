Two explosions in the Lebanese capital of Beirut were heard in Cyprus which lies 240 km away. The explosions occurred in quick succession, the second being much more powerful. Reports say that 78 people have died and 4,000 have been injured in addition to widespread damage in the local area where hospitals have been inundated with casualties.

Locals in Cyprus said that they felt the effects of the massive explosions. One individual thought that the explosions had occurred locally, saying that the whole house shook from the shockwave created by the blast.

President Michel Aoun said 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate had been stored unsafely in a warehouse for six years.

He scheduled an urgent cabinet meeting for Wednesday, and said a two-week state of emergency should be declared.

Videos on the ground show the aftermath of the blast with significant damage to vehicles and buildings.

In a response to the devastating explosions in Beirut, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “The UK is ready to provide support in any way we can, including to those British nationals affected.”

LGC News, BBC