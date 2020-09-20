Bars are to be closed until 1 October. The Ministry of Health announced the decisions made by the Infectious Diseases Supreme Committee regarding the Covid-19 outbreak. Decisions taken valid until September 20 were extended until midnight on October 1.

In addition, students coming from abroad will be able to come to the country with a PCR test performed within 120 hours of travel. Students from Category B countries will have to quarantine for seven days and from Category C quarantine for 14 days.

The health committee also said that a PCR test will be performed on everyone who is quarantined at the end of their quarantine period (7 or 14 days). If their test is negative they will be able to come out of quarantine.

It was also stated that there will be more frequent and continuous inspections of taverns, restaurants and betting offices by municipalities. Businesses that fail to comply with the rules will be closed down.

Following the new ruling, there was an outcry from the Restaurateurs’ Association at the closing of bars, which said that they had been unfairly singled out.

Yeniduzen