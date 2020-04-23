Latest Headlines

Ban on Entry by UNFICYP and Other Personnel Extended

27 mins ago
5 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - UNFICYP
UNFICYP

The ban on entry into the TRNC by UNFCYP soldiers and personnel, UN political staff, EU workers and foreign diplomats, has been extended by another week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Ozersay has said.

In a post on social media, Ozersay said that notice of the government’s decision had been conveyed through diplomatic channels.

He also said that two UN convoys will be allowed to transport supplies to the two UNFICYP camps in North Cyprus, accompanied by the police, to meet the needs of the military and other personnel.

Kibris Gazetesi

Related Articles

Photo of Eighty Turkish Cypriots Died From Coronavirus in the UK

Eighty Turkish Cypriots Died From Coronavirus in the UK

42 mins ago
Photo of Some Prison Inmates Released to Stop Spread of Covid-19

Some Prison Inmates Released to Stop Spread of Covid-19

1 hour ago
Photo of Workers Laid Off Apply For Unemployment Benefit

Workers Laid Off Apply For Unemployment Benefit

1 hour ago
Photo of No New Cases of Covid-19 Found Today

No New Cases of Covid-19 Found Today

18 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker