The ban on entry into the TRNC by UNFCYP soldiers and personnel, UN political staff, EU workers and foreign diplomats, has been extended by another week, Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Ozersay has said.

In a post on social media, Ozersay said that notice of the government’s decision had been conveyed through diplomatic channels.

He also said that two UN convoys will be allowed to transport supplies to the two UNFICYP camps in North Cyprus, accompanied by the police, to meet the needs of the military and other personnel.

Kibris Gazetesi