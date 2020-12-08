The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus has existed as a state for the past 37 years but the absence of direct flights to the TRNC is unacceptable, President Ersin Tatar said on Monday.

Tatar, who was addressing a symposium organised by the Akdeniz Karpaz University to mark International Civil Aviation Day, pointed out that all flights to and from North Cyprus were made via Turkey.

“Despite all the restrictions and embargoes, we are able to fly to all parts of the world as a result of the support given by motherland Turkey“.

The imposition of restrictions by the international aviation authorities were unfair and a violation of human rights, Tatar said.

He added that the international aviation authorities should not bow to pressure from the Greek Cypriot side and should allow direct flights to and from the TRNC.

The international authorities sympathised with the Turkish Cypriot side’s plight, he said but had responded by saying that their hands were tied as the issue was political.

Tatar said that he had also spoken about this issue to the Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades who, in response, had told him that such a move would imply recognition and upgrade the status of the TRNC.

“We have commercial ties and students who study here from over a hundred countries. We have a state which is 37-years-old and the absence of direct flights is unacceptable”, President Tatar said.

BRTK