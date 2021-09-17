LGC News logo

Baby Asya To Receive Gene Therapy Treatment

  • 1 min ago

Ten-month-old Turkish Cypriot baby Asya Polatlı, who was born with Type 1 SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), has been granted Turkish citizenship so that she can receive gene therapy treatment for her condition in Turkey, Kibris Postasi reported.

Baby Asya has been in a Turkish hospital waiting for treatment but to date, has been unable to receive it because as she was not a Turkish citizen, she could not benefit from Turkish national health insurance.

The cost of the one-time treatment named Zolgensma is around 2.5 million dollars and is expected to slow down the progress of this wasting disease.

Kibris Postasi

